Joe Gamaldi, the national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, joined Liz Collin on her podcast to talk about policing in Minneapolis.

Despite the danger to the public, many local leaders seem unwilling to publicly acknowledge that there is a Somali gang problem in the city.

Gamaldi, however, had a lot to say about policing and crime in Minneapolis.

“I think Mayor [Jacob] Frey likes to talk tough with everyone, but I think we all know he is completely spineless,” Gamaldi said.

“Because these gangs know that even if they are arrested, they’re just gonna be let right back out over and over and over again,” he said.

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