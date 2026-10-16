On Monday, President Donald Trump publicly urged voters to support Republican Michele Tafoya in Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio. “You have to vote for Michele Tafoya, who is a very respected person,” Trump said, marking his first direct intervention in the contest.

Tafoya, a former NFL sideline reporter, is the Republican nominee challenging failed Democrat-Socialist Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for the seat being vacated by the booze hound, Sen. Tina Smith. The endorsement arrives weeks before the November election and amid polling that shows Flanagan holding a narrow lead. While Tafoya has previously expressed independent views, including urging Trump not to seek the presidency again, she has aligned with several of his policy priorities. Democrats quickly framed the backing as evidence of close ties, while Republicans hope it energizes their base in a state that has not elected a Republican senator since 2002.

The late endorsement underscores the dynamics of the race and Trump’s continued influence within the Republican Party.

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