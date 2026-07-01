MINNEAPOLIS – United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced today the unsealing of an indictment and superseding indictment charging members and associates of two Minnesota-based drug trafficking organizations with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, firearms offenses, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and causing death through use of a firearm. As a result of these investigations, 25 members and associates of these gangs have been charged. Agents and officers, including multiple S.W.A.T. Teams, executed several arrest and search warrants this morning, resulting in the arrest of 12 of the defendants.

“Violent drug trafficking will not be tolerated in Minnesota,” said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. “When individuals flood our streets with dangerous narcotics and arm themselves to protect their illicit activity, they put everyone at risk. Through our strong partnerships across federal, state, and local law enforcement, we are committed to disrupting these networks and holding offenders accountable.”

“The indictments announced today are the result of a shoulder-to-shoulder partnership between the FBI, Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA,” said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. “Together, our message to every violent gang member and drug dealer is clear—our streets are not your ‘territory,’ they are a part of our communities. These streets belong to the families and residents that make up our neighborhoods. The FBI and our partners will ensure the safety of our streets by bringing anyone spreading poison and violence in our neighborhoods to justice.”

“The Family Mob and those who associate with this violent organization are responsible for staining our streets with bloodshed and drug use,” said DEA Omaha Field Division Special Agent in Charge Dustin Gillespie. “Over a span of five months, the individuals indicted today attempted to traffic no less than 333,000 deadly doses of fentanyl into our Minneapolis communities. There is no room for this type of behavior in Minnesota and today’s indictments are not the end of the story. Our agents and law enforcement partners will continue working to dismantle this organization, if necessary, one person at a time.”

“Today’s arrests represent another significant step in our shared effort to dismantle the criminal organizations responsible for trafficking illegal narcotics, fueling gun violence, and terrorizing our neighborhoods. These results demonstrate the power of strong law enforcement partnerships,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Bill Peterson.

“My Office is committed to combatting violent crime. This investigation demonstrates what is possible when law enforcement agencies from all levels work together with a shared commitment to public safety. Drug trafficking organizations and drug dealers bring violence, addiction, and fear into our communities. By combining our resources and expertise, we are disrupting criminal networks and holding those responsible for causing harm to our community accountable,” said Dawanna Witt, Sheriff of Hennepin County.

The Family Mob Drug Trafficking Organization

According to the allegations in the superseding indictment and court documents the defendants were members or associates of the Family Mob gang, which is based in south Minneapolis and originated in approximately the late 1990’s to early 2000’s. The Family Mob conspires to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and other controlled substances. In the past year, the area in the Family Mob’s territory has seen an increased prevalence of open-air drug trafficking, weapons violations, shootings, and homicides.

The members of this fentanyl trafficking conspiracy maintained an open‑air drug market near Lake Street and Park Avenue. They enforced their territory with violence, including a murder in September 2025. The defendants distributed large quantities of fentanyl and carried out shootings that endangered the community. Members and associates of the Family Mob gang collectively distributed kilograms of fentanyl every month during the course of the conspiracy. Suppliers within the drug trafficking organization procured fentanyl in kilogram-level quantities before passing it to street-level dealers.

The superseding indictment also charges multiple acts of violence related to a September 14, 2025 shooting near Lake Street and 15th Avenue.

The following individuals are charged in the superseding indictment:

Kiron Jamoll Williams , aka “Killer,” 44, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Silk Lamond Davis , aka “Do Good,” 48, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Lakendrick Darnell Gilliam , aka “Bay Bay,” 38, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Rashshon Jamahl Taggett , aka “Dread,” aka “Lay Low,” 45, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.

Trevon Harris , aka “Tracy,” aka “Tray,” 28, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Maricus Antonio Leroy Moore , aka “Slug,” 45, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Larnell Douglas Wren , aka “LA,” 51, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Emmett Duane Williams , aka “FuFu,” 45, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Garyegus Lealexandra Cooper , aka “Pig,” 47, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Deangelo Martez Davenport , aka “Rock” or “Kenny Davenport,” 50, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and with murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Mortez Crumble , 34, is charged in two counts with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; and in a separate count with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Eddie Dersaill Brown , aka “Mike Mike,” 34, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Richard Payton, III, aka “Poison,” 52, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Amani Hudson Drug Trafficking Organization

The members in this drug trafficking organization—some members of whom are associated with the G Block and Bogus Boys gangs—base their operations near 19th and Nicollet in Minneapolis. The organization distributes large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine throughout South Minneapolis and across the Twin Cities. The flow of narcotics contributed to an escalation of violence and shootings in the area of 19th and Nicollet.

The following individuals are charged and have been held in custody:

Amani Xavier Hudson, Sr. , aka “Doughboy,” 35, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Kelley Christine Hudson , 24, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Jerry Wayne Jones , 70, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Fronta Lontrell Miller , aka “Bam,” 50, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Tanell Kinte Prempeh , 32, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Ryan Andrew Boston , aka “Marquese,” 41, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Hezekiah Micah Fields , 26, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Tawaun Lewis, Sr., aka “T-Lane,” 46, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Darquel Markease Rockymore , aka “Sleepy,” 35, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Malcolm Dashuan Peoples , 33, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Daren Leemont Rutledge, 53, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Fronta Lontrell Miller remains at large for his alleged involvement in drug activities in Minneapolis.

These cases were investigated by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Minneapolis Police Department, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and other local partners.

Assistant United States Attorneys William C. Mattessich, Garrett S. Fields, Raphael B. Coburn, and Jack R. Leon are prosecuting the cases.

The investigation leading to today’s announcement is part of Operation Summer Heat, 2026. For the second year in a row, the FBI is deploying Summer Heat to target violent crime on a nationwide scale. By surging resources alongside federal, state, and local partners, executing federal warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, and dismantling violent gangs nationwide, the FBI is aggressively seeking to restore safety in communities across the country.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Updated June 30, 2026

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