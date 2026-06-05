Pastor Jonathon Parnell

St. Paul, MN — True North Legal attorneys representing Cities Church in St. Paul and Cities Church Lead Pastor, Jonathan Parnell, issued the following statements after St. Paul City Attorney’s Office refusal to prosecute agitators that invaded Cities Church on January 18, 2026.

Statement from Renee Carlson, General Counsel for True North Legal:

“The St. Paul City Attorney assures the public that violence, property destruction, or threats to public safety would have been prosecuted, but that draws an arbitrary line that conveniently excludes statutory charges for other kinds of unlawful conduct. Just because the agitators didn’t break any windows doesn’t mean they didn’t break the law. The City Attorney’s assurance that the rights of religious people in St. Paul are protected means nothing when the governing authorities charged with enforcing those protections refuse to uphold the law.”

Statement from Doug Wardlow, Director of Litigation for True North Legal:

“The St. Paul City Attorney’s decision treats the church like it’s a public sidewalk – as if the sanctuary were an open forum that anyone may seize mid-service, rather than private property where a congregation has the right to worship undisturbed. By wrongly characterizing the invasion and takeover of a worship service as First Amendment-protected conduct, the City Attorney’s office sends an unmistakable signal: the law will bend for those whose cause aligns with the politics of those in power.”

Statement from Jonathan Parnell, Lead Pastor, Cities Church:

“According to the St. Paul City Attorney’s logic, it is perfectly fine for agitators to invade a mosque, a cathedral, or a temple, intimidate the families and children inside, and shut down their religious gathering. Just call it a ‘protest.’ City Attorney Irene Kao’s decision not to charge the agitators who invaded our church on January 18, 2026, leaves us to question whether her commitment to protect religious people includes evangelical Christians.”

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