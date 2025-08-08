On August 7, 2025, Vance Luther Boelter walked into a Minnesota federal courtroom and entered a plea that used to mean something in America: Not guilty.

To many, that plea has already fallen on deaf ears. The media didn’t flinch. They didn’t question. They simply condemned.

Boelter, 58, is charged with the murder of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, along with the attempted murder of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. These are grave charges, and if proven true beyond a reasonable doubt, justice must be swift and firm. But that’s the key: proof—not partisan presumption. Yet from the moment this case broke, it has become less about facts and more about narrative.

From CNN to The Washington Post, Boelter has been branded a political extremist. They’ve labeled him “far-right,” “radicalized,” and “domestic terrorist”—all before a single piece of courtroom evidence has been publicly scrutinized. This is what happens when presumption of innocence dies in darkness.

Let’s be clear: this is not just about Vance Boelter. It’s about a justice system rapidly morphing into a political weapon. The left has perfected the art of transforming criminal allegations into ideological talking points. Boelter’s alleged motives, affiliations, even social media history are treated as convictions in themselves.

The federal government has charged him with six counts—serious allegations that carry the possibility of the death penalty. His case has been labeled “complex,” delaying trial and allowing for extensive review of what’s expected to be an overwhelming trove of evidence. That’s how the legal process works in theory. But in today’s climate, Boelter has already been tried—in the newsroom, in Twitter threads, and in progressive echo chambers across the country.

Remember Nick Sandmann? Kyle Rittenhouse? Brett Kavanaugh? The template is always the same: accuse, amplify, destroy. The facts can come later—if at all.

What’s being quietly buried in all of this is the principle that all Americans—regardless of politics—deserve due process. The Sixth Amendment doesn’t come with a partisan asterisk. If our courts are no longer the venue for truth and justice, then we are left with only mobs and microphones.

We don’t have to defend Boelter personally to defend his rights constitutionally. In fact, that’s the whole point. True conservatives understand that a government big enough to railroad someone you despise is also big enough to come for you next.

Justice isn’t served by media hysteria or mob sentiment. It’s served in the courtroom, with evidence—not innuendo.

Let the case be tried fairly, and let the truth—not the headlines—determine the outcome. That’s how real justice works.

Because if we abandon that principle now, we may never get it back.

