Minnesota Madness

Jack Sotallaro
7d

Agree, and agree again. The law is for all, and all are entitled to due process. It doesn't matter what you think the accused did. As a matter of fact, in today's biased media you can never be sure the accused did anything at all. Example - George Floyd "murder". The media had a conviction before the court, and now we find a wrong finding of guilty.

Boelter is entitled to all the protections provided by the Constitution and the law. His guilt or innocence will be determine by a jury of his peers, as it should be.

Thanks for an excellent article.

Peter
6d

That principal sailed decades ago, let's quit pretending it exists, acknowledge it doesn't, and move to fix it. The laws need to be rewritten, the legislation needs to start providing not just executive but judicial oversight as well, and precedences need to be overturned. The American legal system is a joke on par with Soviet Russia and has been fir living memory.

