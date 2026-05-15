Voters in the Princeton Public Schools district rejected the school referendum again on Tuesday, marking the second failed attempt in roughly six months. The proposal included a $51.35 million building bond and a $750,000 annual technology levy. About 65% of voters opposed the measure.

Superintendent Patrick Devine said the district is “devastated” by the outcome and warned some buildings may eventually face closure because of deteriorating conditions, including asbestos and ventilation problems.

The good people did not fall for that line of BS. If, and that’s a mighty big if buildings are forced to close, why? The district has known about it for quite some time and should have planned and budgeted for it. They got a good portion of that 2.2 plus billion dollar increase in the education budget, why didn’t they plan ahead?

Oh, and I can just hear the mouth breathing, helmet wearing, afraid of everything crowd zeroing in on the word, “asbestos” made entirely possible by the ambulance chasing litigators and their TV ads about how everything can kill or harm you, and if you’ve ever seen an asbestos glove from 300 yards away through a pair of binoculars, you may be entitled to compensation, call 1-800-JACKASS.

Both the Federal Government and the State of Minnesota are both subject to the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA) to ensure safety. In that it clearly states, schools are not required to remove asbestos unless it is severely damaged or will be disturbed during renovation or demolition. Instead, they must manage asbestos in place and follow the specific regulations of AHERA.

Schools must conduct inspections every three years to assess the condition of asbestos-containing materials. They also must develop and maintain an asbestos management plan that outlines how to handle asbestos safely. And the Princeton schools should have done this since it’s been the law since 1986. Also schools are required to notify parents, teachers, and staff about the presence of asbestos and any actions taken regarding it.

So it appears to me mentioning the asbestos angle is a fear tactic to sway votes in favor of approving more money.

Residents interviewed after the vote pointed largely to tax concerns and broader affordability pressures. Many voters felt “times are a little bit tough” and did not want higher property taxes.

The district says it is now exploring alternative funding options and has not ruled out another referendum in the future.

Of course they will, another 6 months from now it will be the election, the timing is perfect for yet another referendum. They need to get their own house in order and quit begging to spend other people’s money.

Good for the people of Princeton for saying, “no.” Now keep it up!

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