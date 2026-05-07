A growing internal dispute inside Minnesota’s Democrat–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) spilled into public view this week after a progressive delegate, suspended from party activities following a series of complaints and online disputes, spoke out publicly and accused party leadership of suppressing dissenting voices.

Nick Kruse, a Minneapolis-area activist and DFL delegate, said he turned to conservative outlet Alpha News after what he described as a lack of transparency and fairness within the party’s disciplinary process. Kruse claims party officials effectively shut him out after disagreements involving social media posts and contentious exchanges within party caucus meetings.

According to reports, the controversy began after disputes inside a DFL Feminist Caucus Zoom meeting and escalated following posts Kruse made online involving criticism of party activists and commentary surrounding fatal vehicle crashes connected to DFL figures. Complaints were later filed with the party’s Code of Conduct Committee.

The committee ultimately issued Kruse a 60-day suspension from official DFL activities.

Kruse argues the punishment reflects a broader problem within the state party.

“I felt like there was no real avenue to defend myself,” he reportedly said, adding that party leadership was more interested in controlling internal narratives than allowing open debate among members.

The Minnesota DFL has not publicly commented in detail on the disciplinary case, though party officials have previously defended the Code of Conduct process as necessary to maintain respectful engagement and member safety during official activities.

The dispute highlights ongoing ideological tension inside Minnesota’s dominant Democrat party coalition. While the DFL has historically united labor groups, moderates, and progressive activists under one banner, recent years have brought increasingly public disagreements over speech, identity politics, activist tactics, and internal accountability procedures.

Political observers note that internal conflicts once handled privately are now frequently amplified through partisan media outlets and social platforms, further deepening divisions within both major political parties.

Kruse’s decision to speak with Alpha News — a conservative Minnesota media outlet often critical of DFL leadership — also drew attention from party activists who questioned why an internal dispute was aired through an organization viewed by many Democrats as politically hostile.

Here’s why:

A progressive Democrat who was previously the subject of an Alpha News report is now turning to the outlet himself — saying it’s the only place willing to tell his side of the story.

WCCO CBS Minnesota has no interest in telling his side of the story, and most certainly the Star Tribune does not. In fact, no media outlet within the Twin Cities Media Cabal is the least bit interested, only Alpha News.

Keep in mind, Nick Kruse is on the polar opposite side of the political spectrum, yet it’s Alpha News that gave him a voice, and reported his side. Only Alpha News.

Also, Kruse knew Alpha News would welcome him to speak his side of the story.

Supporters of Kruse, however, say his willingness to speak publicly reflects frustration among some grassroots activists who believe internal dissent is increasingly unwelcome inside organized party structures.

The controversy comes as Minnesota political parties prepare for a busy 2026 election cycle expected to focus heavily on public safety, education, economic pressures, and internal party unity after several years of ideological infighting nationwide.

No indication has been given whether Kruse plans to appeal the suspension or pursue further action within the party.

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