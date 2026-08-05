Minnesota county leaders are warning that property taxes are heading up again, and one of the biggest drivers is the Minnesota African American Family Preservation and Child Welfare Disproportionality Act. This 2024 law, set for full statewide rollout, forces counties to layer on extra “active efforts,” culturally tailored safety plans, expanded case reviews, data collection by race and identity categories, and permanent new state units and advisory councils, all in the name of reducing “disproportionality.”

What a bunch of DFL jibber-jabber bullshit.

This Act an unnecessary waste of money. Child welfare exists to protect children from abuse and neglect, not to engineer statistical parity across racial groups. Disparities in system involvement track closely with disparities in family structure, poverty, substance abuse, and crime rates, not some DFL bullshit, system-wide racial animus that requires a parallel legal standard. Treating cases differently based on the child’s race or the overrepresentation status of a group creates unequal justice under the law. It echoes the Indian Child Welfare Act’s special rules but expands the socialist experiment to more categories, inviting endless litigation, delayed permanency, and higher administrative overhead.

Republicans have long argued that the best family preservation policy is one that applies the same high standards of safety and accountability to every child, regardless of race, not through race-obsessed bureaucracy that costs millions and still leaves kids in harm’s way when the numbers don’t match the narrative. Minnesota already has tools to keep children safely with relatives and to demand active efforts when removal is on the table. Adding a permanent racial equity apparatus on top does not magically improve outcomes; it just grows an already too large and bloated, obtrusive government and the tax burden that already places Minnesota as the fifth highest taxed state in the nation where people are leaving because the DFL tax burden is unaffordable.

Hardworking Minnesotans should not have their property taxes raised to fund another layer of identity-driven bullshit that is likely violating the constitution and Civil Rights Act. Child protection should be color-blind, evidence-based, and focused on the child’s safety first. This Act fails that test. Counties should demand outright repeal. Taxpayers deserve better than paying more for ideology dressed up as compassion.

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