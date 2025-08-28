The massacre at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis was not just a tragedy; it was a wake-up call. Two innocent children were slaughtered. Seventeen more were injured. A sacred place—a church—was turned into a war zone. If this doesn’t spark action, what will?

Enough with the political theater. Enough with empty “thoughts and prayers” from leaders who do nothing to stop this evil. And enough with the tired gun control rhetoric that ignores the truth: the only thing that stops a killer with a gun is someone ready to fight back.

The Hard Truth

The suspect in this case wasn’t deterred by laws. Minnesota already has background checks, restrictions, and so-called “common sense” gun measures. None of it stopped a murderer from arming up and targeting children. Criminals and terrorists don’t obey laws—they exploit our weakness.

Our schools and churches are soft targets. They’re wide open, under-protected, and defenseless. Meanwhile, politicians work in secured buildings guarded by armed officers. Celebrities have personal security. Banks, government offices, and airports have layers of protection. But our children? Left exposed.

Here’s the Solution

If we are serious about protecting kids, it’s time to act:

Put armed security in every school and church. Not next year. Not after another tragedy. Now.

Allow trained teachers and staff to carry concealed weapons. Responsible adults who know how to protect themselves and others should never be left defenseless.

Invest in secure entry points, cameras, and rapid-response systems. Hardening schools and churches is common sense—yet we debate it endlessly while children die.

Fund real mental health intervention programs. We know these attackers don’t snap overnight. There are warning signs. We need systems to identify and stop them before they act.

Faith and Freedom Are Under Attack

This was a deliberate attack on a Catholic school. This wasn’t random violence—this was targeted. Our faith communities have been under growing hostility for years. First, it’s cultural attacks on religion, then vandalism, and now shootings. If we allow this to continue unchecked, it will only get worse.

Enough Is Enough

The Second Amendment is not the problem. Evil is. And evil only grows stronger when good people refuse to act. If politicians can fund security for their own offices, they can fund security for our kids and our churches.

No more excuses. No more delay. Protect our children the same way we protect government buildings and sports arenas. Harden schools and sanctuaries, arm the good guys, and make sure no madman can ever again walk into a place of worship and open fire without facing immediate resistance.

Our children’s lives depend on it.

