The very surprising decision by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office to seek civil injunctions against the rival Somali gangs known as Muddy and The Ville is both lawful and necessary. These groups have repeatedly turned public gatherings into stages for violence. A shooting outside the fairgrounds in 2024 left three people shot. Large fights erupted at the fair last year. Prosecutors describe an “alarming escalation of threats and settling of scores” planned for the fairgrounds. Waiting for the next shooting or brawl before acting is criminal negligence.

Minnesota’s civil gang nuisance statute exists for this type of situation. Courts have used it before to restrict gang activity at large public events. The requested relief is narrow and practical: it would bar the named members from associating, gathering, or appearing together with fellow gang members inside a defined safety zone covering the fairgrounds and immediate vicinity during the 12-day fair. Individual attendance is not prohibited. Violating an injunction would be a misdemeanor. In other words it’s basically a catch and release. It’s toothless, but it’s a half step forward for Minnesota.

The State Fair is one of Minnesota’s signature civic institutions. Families, children, elderly visitors, and workers should be able to attend without becoming collateral damage in gang feuds. Law enforcement has documented that these groups treat the fair as an opportunity for notoriety and retaliation. Allowing known members to congregate there after documented violence and explicit threats would prioritize the convenience of a few over the safety of hundreds of thousands.

Civil injunctions are not a substitute for criminal prosecution, but they are a rational preventive tool when intelligence and history show elevated risk. Officials have stated the evidence of retaliatory and predatory violence is overwhelming. Granting the injunctions would give police clear authority to intervene before shots are fired or crowds panic. Refusing them would signal that documented threats at major public events can be ignored until blood is shed.

Identifying specific gangs by their names, membership, and criminal patterns is common sense; it’s the only way to target the actual problem. Protecting the fair protects everyone who attends. The lawsuits should be granted. Only an activist judge would deny them.

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