Look at this disgusting freak. The tattoos and nose ring🤢🤮. That’s disgusting. Nothing screams babe-o-licious than that except the butt fat injection to blow up the lips to look like Daisy Duck. Emily looks like 40 miles of bad road on a sunny day. I wouldn’t throw a hump in to her with Eric Swalwell’s pork sausage.

The quiet solemnity of Easter Sunday at Cities Church in St. Paul was interrupted by asshole agitators hosing up the most sacred day of Christianity that led to the arrest of Emily Phillips outside the church. The incident reflects the ongoing tensions in the Twin Cities around public demonstrations, religious observance, and social activism.

According to police reports, a group of asshole agitators gathered outside Cities Church during its morning Easter services. They were reportedly using a blow‑horn and shouting, actions that disrupted the congregation inside. St. Paul Police, who were present on contracted overtime due to the anticipated demonstration, warned the protesters multiple times to stop their activity. When one woman refused to comply, officers arrested her for interference with religious observance, a violation under Minnesota law. She was also cited for city ordinances regarding noise and public disruption. Her identity has not been publicly released. But we have her identity.

She’s a loser, probably a welfare recipient, you can tell that by looking at her, she probably couldn’t make bail, or she’s quite the professional agitator and decided to spend the night on the taxpayers dime at the Ramsey County Hilton awaiting her arraignment some time today where she’ll probably walk free on her four misdemeanor charges. At least for now, she’s still in jail.

This protest is part of a broader pattern of demonstrations at Cities Church. Earlier this year, anti‑ICE and immigration enforcement protests had occurred at the same church. Those protests drew national attention, partly due to the involvement of On Lemon and federal authorities. At that time, dozens of demonstrators were federally charged, highlighting the legal risks associated with protests in or near houses of worship. The church has become a focal point for debates over immigration, enforcement policies, and public protest tactics, making it a flashpoint in Minnesota’s civic and religious landscape. The agitators made this church a flashpoint by continued targeting of it.

The arrest on Easter Sunday underscores the delicate balance between the right to protest and the right to religious practice without interference. While public demonstration is a protected right, disrupting a religious service crosses legal boundaries in Minnesota, reflecting the state’s commitment to protecting the sanctity of worship spaces. Authorities emphasized that repeated warnings were given before any enforcement action, illustrating a measured approach to maintaining public order while respecting free speech rights.

It’s not a delicate balance really as the age old rule of ours has always been, your rights end when you infringe upon the rights of others. That’s exactly what’s happening here, it couldn’t be any more clear.

This incident also illustrates the challenges churches face when located in politically or socially active areas. Cities Church, situated on Summit Avenue in St. Paul, has become more than just a religious institution; it is a symbol in debates surrounding immigration enforcement and civic protest. For congregants, the disruption on a day as sacred as Easter Sunday was deeply unsettling, while for activists, they don’t care, as long as they could amplify a political message, the end justifies the means.

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