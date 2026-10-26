In a stirring display of fortitude, Hopkins High School heroically canceled in-person classes on Friday after some utility lines got cut and the internet went out. Building safety systems were affected, you see. Out of an abundance of caution, the kids were shipped offline for a “live online learning day.” Because nothing says educational resilience like shutting the doors the moment the Wi-Fi blinks.

Let’s be clear: this is peak modern pussy behavior. A few years ago, schools somehow managed to operate without fiber optic umbilicals tying every door lock, camera, and panic button to the cloud. Teachers taught. Kids learned. The building didn’t collapse into anarchy the second the router went dark. Apparently that was a more primitive, less enlightened era, back when adults could still function without a constant digital safety net whispering affirmations in their ears.

Now? One severed cable and the whole operation folds. “We cannot confirm that all building safety systems will be fully operational.” Translation: the lights might still work, the doors still open and close, and actual human beings can still walk the halls and keep order, but without the blessed network we must retreat to the digital bunker. Better safe than functional.

The real comedy is the expectation that students will just seamlessly pivot to online learning… after the internet disruption that caused the problem in the first place. Peak competence. Peak courage. Peak Hopkins.

Somewhere, a generation of teachers who once ran classrooms with chalk, paper, and the terrifying power of direct eye contact are laughing hysterically.

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