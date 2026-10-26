Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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joe Milek's avatar
joe Milek
8h

Close all the school's... issue laptop's to every student ... layoff all the so called teacher's basically indoctrinator's...save on building maintenance, utilities , union salaries & benefits... problem solved!!

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Patriot Up's avatar
Patriot Up
9hEdited

Shortest pathway to safer schools?

Segregation.

Stop drugging boys.

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