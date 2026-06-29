What an absolutely vulgar, disgusting and vile woman, and she’s a member of the St. Paul school board! There is little to no doubt she is a racist. Her comment proved it. The comment doesn’t need to be twisted and contorted in to something it was never meant to be. She said it plain as day. Chauntyll Allen wrote that if Indigenous activists object to dogs running on land they consider sacred, then dog parks should instead be built in "White Christian cemeteries" so dogs could "piss on the White corpses." The remarks came during the heated debate over the future of Minneapolis' Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park.

Just suppose a white public official suggested that dogs should urinate on the graves of Black’s or Indians. What do you suppose the outcome would be?

Elected school board members occupy positions of public trust. Parents expect them to focus on literacy, math, safe schools, fiscal stewardship, and preparing children for adulthood—not posting inflammatory, racist comments designed to provoke outrage, hatred and division on social media. Allen's remark injected race and religion into an already emotional dispute.

Public officials should be held to a higher standard than anonymous social media users. Their words carry institutional authority and reflect on the offices they hold.

An apology would not erase the comment, and it would also be insincere and meaningless, nothing but damage control to save her position, and should never be accepted by the public. Suggesting that dogs should desecrate anyone's graves is beneath the dignity of public service. It is subhuman.

Allen is pretty much a no good thug. She is currently facing federal felony charges in connection with the Jan. 18 invasion of Cities Church in St. Paul.

According to court documents, a woman suffered a broken arm while attempting to leave the church, and members of the mob blocked stairway access leading to the church’s childcare area.

Allen defended her conduct by saying, “that’s what needed to be done to get the message across.”

She’s a thug who belongs behind bars, not on a school board.

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