The recent manufactured and ignorant controversy surrounding Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s comments about Somali gangs highlights an increasingly unrealistic view, with a total lack of facing reality from the Left.

Law enforcement officials have a responsibility to identify and confront criminal organizations wherever they exist. If investigators have evidence that certain gangs operating in the Twin Cities are composed primarily of individuals from a particular ethnic background, acknowledging that fact is not inherently discriminatory. Effective policing depends on accurately identifying trends, patterns, and organizations involved in criminal activity.

Sheriff Fletcher’s comments were focused on violent gangs, not on the Somali community as a whole. Recognizing the existence of Somali gangs is no different than acknowledging the existence of motorcycle gangs, prison gangs, or gangs associated with other ethnic groups. The target is criminal behavior, not ethnicity.

Unhinged lunatics argue that such statements can stigmatize an entire community. This concern deserves no consideration whatsoever. Public officials should always communicate factually. Avoiding and/or denying difficult conversations about gang violence does not make the problem disappear. Communities are best served when public officials are transparent about public safety threats and willing to discuss them openly.

Many immigrant communities have faced similar challenges throughout American history. Honest discussions about gang recruitment, youth violence, and criminal networks are often the first step toward solutions.

Supporting law enforcement’s efforts to identify and disrupt violent gangs does not require hostility toward any ethnic group. In fact, law-abiding members of affected communities are often among the greatest victims of gang activity and have a strong interest in seeing criminals held accountable. An important fact the Left doesn’t seem interested in accepting.

If gang activity exists, law enforcement has a duty to investigate it, discuss it honestly, and work with community partners to address its root causes. Transparency, accountability, and cooperation remain the most effective path forward.

I support Sheriff Fletcher. He’s a good and honest man who says it like it is, and if some get hurt feelings about the facts… man up and move on.

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