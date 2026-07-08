Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Scot Winters, MD/PhD's avatar
Scot Winters, MD/PhD
2h

Those are strong words. Do you have a military service background or sons at risk of a future draft? If you did, would that affect what you believe needs to be done? Do you really favor a direct armed infantry conflict, over a seige, if it served the same or greater purpose. I'm reminded of the question, what are you willing to do? I guess I'm not convinced yet that we need to march into Iran like we did into Germany in WWII, and negotiate a surrender document in Tehran, like we did in Berlin. I could be convinced. But why don't you present your case? I can be persuaded to make an investment, but are you really willing to pay the price and take the risk? Even a seige costs, but an invasion might cost more. Could the Minnesota National Guard do it alone? Comments? Thank you.

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