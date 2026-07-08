This whole Iranian war thing is just a big ass cluster fuck, and it has been since the beginning. Don’t get me wrong, I have no problem going over and wiping them out, but we’re not doing that, and we’re not going to inspite of Trump’s endless threats that mean nothing.

Trying to get a deal is a fool’s adventure. Within the first two weeks we had them and failed. We should have invaded and armed and aided the Iranian people, the country was ripe for an overthrow. Trump failed to seize the moment.

You can’t make a deal with the leadership, you have to kill them all. A complete regime change is a must. Leaving them in power is like handing an arsonist a Molotov Cocktail and a lighter. It’s retarded.

It is so obvious they are stalling for time. Time to move troops, weapons launchers, build new bunkers, etc… They’ve probably managed by now to build new enriching facilities and are enriching uranium as we speak.

Trump said on July 6 that the United States would either reach a new agreement with Iran or "finish the job," signaling that military action remains an option to which Iran quickly rejected the warning.

There are heightened regional tensions, including security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, where new attacks on commercial vessels have increased fears of a broader escalation.

Nothing has changed and nothing will without a complete liberation of the country, and there’s only one way that can be achieved.

Trump started this, now the onus is on him to finish it.

So far, he’s got a failing grade.

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