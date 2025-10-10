Voters in St. Paul deserve the truth. Minnesota State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her — now running for mayor — just quietly settled a lawsuit accusing her of reckless and careless driving. The claim was serious: a woman saying Her’s driving caused her injury. Yet the details of the settlement remain hidden. Why? Because political expediency often hides accountability.

This is not a trivial matter. Her is asking St. Paul residents to trust her with the city’s future while refusing transparency about her own actions. A mayor must demonstrate sound judgment and personal responsibility — both behind the wheel and in office. If Her’s behavior in private life mirrors what this lawsuit suggests, voters should think twice.

Reckless driving may sound like a personal matter, but it speaks to a broader question: Can someone who refuses full accountability be trusted to steer the city?

