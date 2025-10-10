Reckless Driving, Reckless Leadership
Her is asking St. Paul residents to trust her with the city’s future while refusing transparency about her own actions
Voters in St. Paul deserve the truth. Minnesota State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her — now running for mayor — just quietly settled a lawsuit accusing her of reckless and careless driving. The claim was serious: a woman saying Her’s driving caused her injury. Yet the details of the settlement remain hidden. Why? Because political expediency often hides accountability.
This is not a trivial matter. Her is asking St. Paul residents to trust her with the city’s future while refusing transparency about her own actions. A mayor must demonstrate sound judgment and personal responsibility — both behind the wheel and in office. If Her’s behavior in private life mirrors what this lawsuit suggests, voters should think twice.
Reckless driving may sound like a personal matter, but it speaks to a broader question: Can someone who refuses full accountability be trusted to steer the city?
