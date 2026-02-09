The Duluth City Council’s resolution limiting cooperation with ICE is a dangerous, politically motivated move that weakens the rule of law and threatens public safety. Federal immigration law exists to maintain order and security. By choosing to selectively ignore it, Duluth sends a message that laws are negotiable when inconvenient, undermining respect for the legal system.

Restricting communication or support for ICE creates blind spots that can allow individuals with prior offenses or outstanding warrants to remain in the community—putting all residents at risk.

This resolution also represents blatant political theater. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, yet Duluth is choosing ideology over governance, prioritizing symbolic messaging over real issues like crime prevention, economic growth, and infrastructure.

Moreover, the city could face legal challenges or funding consequences if federal authorities deem the policy obstructive. Taxpayers should not shoulder the cost of a political statement.

The Duluth city council will vote on this resolution tonight.

