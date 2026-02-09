Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GardenH03's avatar
GardenH03
3h

What’s in the water up there?? All your polis are effing cray cray.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture