1. Indigenous and Early Settler Use:

The fur trade era saw the Red River as a major route for voyageurs transporting furs by canoe between trading posts.

Long before European settlement, Indigenous peoples such as the Ojibwe and Dakota used the river for travel, trade, and fishing.

2. Red River Carts & Steamships:

In the 1800s, Métis traders developed the iconic Red River cart, often used alongside the river as a land-based means of transport.

Steamboats started operating in the mid-1800s, particularly between Fargo–Moorhead and Winnipeg, carrying goods like grain, furs, and lumber.