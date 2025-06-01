The Minneapolis riots went unchecked for four days because of the cowardly governor who was unable to make a command decision. If you were here in the metro or the city itself, Walz had fear on his face and looked like a deer in headlights when you saw him interviewed by the media, and his press conferences showed that of a man who was terrified, and did not know what to do.

By that alone, the rioters knew they had won. Tim Walz is weak.

I’m not going to get in to what should have been done, pretty sure we all know, this post is about that dumbass twat waffle daughter of his, who should be behind bars for what she was doing five years ago.

Let’s stroll down memory lane and look again at what happened.

It still burns me how this was allowed to happen.

Weakness, cowardice and appeasement of the wrong people for eventual political gain.

But that cunt of a daughter, Hope, was feeding the rioters intel.

After five years, this still pisses me off.

Five years ago this past weekend is when it all happened and Minneapolis has still not recovered. It’s a mess.

