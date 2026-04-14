I’m sure you’ve heard by now that Eric Swalwell has resigned from congress. Good riddance. The guy is the definition of the word sleaze. Pretty sure nobody will miss him. The news of his resignation broke yesterday and within four minutes of it being posted on X, I posted it here on Notes.

We know Swalwell is a dirtbag sexual predator, and he gave away secrets to his Chinese spy side piece, Fang Fang.

We know he’s involved with prostitutes as the video below shows.

We know of the sexual harassment he’s been accused of, and we recently found out about numerous rape accusations against him, that’s why he resigned.

Swalwell aside, think about this.

The Democrats knew everything he was doing. They helped him make Fang Fang go away and swept a lot of his transgressions under the rug. They knew and not one of them stood up for the integrity of congress, of his constituents, or the country for that matter. Not one. He’s a Pelosi disciple and she was quite powerful. He served a purpose.

I think he was used for his committee assignments and votes with all of his antics being used to keep him in line. It would be very interesting to do a little digging.

Remember, it’s power above all else with Democrats, and Swalwell was on some pretty poweful and influential committee’s.

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