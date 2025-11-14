A government watchdog is calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson to do what most Americans wish Washington would finally do — hold its own members accountable. The American Accountability Foundation (AAF) has urged Speaker Johnson to garnish Representative Ilhan Omar’s congressional salary to pay off her outstanding student loans. It’s a bold demand, but it strikes at the heart of a deeper problem in our political class: the arrogance of lawmakers who believe the rules they impose on everyone else don’t apply to them.

Based on Omar’s own financial disclosure reports, she owes between $15,001 and $50,000 in unpaid student loans. Those loans are now in collection proceedings, meaning she has failed to meet the same repayment obligations faced by millions of working Americans.

She has been one of the loudest voices in Congress pushing for blanket student loan “forgiveness” (Gee, I wonder why) — a euphemism for transferring the burden of personal decisions onto the American taxpayer.

Families across the country scrimp and save to pay off their own loans, Ilhan Omar allegedly sits in Congress earning $174,000 a year and still can’t manage to pay hers — all while lecturing the public about fairness and equity.

No ordinary citizen could skip out on federal student loan payments without serious consequences. The government would garnish their wages, seize their tax refunds, and ruin their credit. Why should Ilhan Omar — a federal employee herself — get special treatment? The answer is simple: she shouldn’t.

Omar’s office has denied that her loans are delinquent, calling the watchdog’s report “false.” If her loans are current, let her prove it with documentation.

For a politician who built her brand on moral lectures about fairness, the optics of unpaid debt is pretty damning. It’s one thing to argue for student loan reform. It’s another to live off taxpayer dollars while dodging the very system you claim to want to fix.

Speaker Johnson now faces an important test. Will he enforce the same rules on a fellow member that federal agencies enforce on ordinary Americans every day? Or will he allow another case of elite immunity to pass unchecked?

If Johnson truly wants to restore faith in Congress, he should act decisively. Garnishing Omar’s salary until her debt is paid in full would send a clear message: being an elected official doesn’t mean being above the law.

Ilhan Omar’s student loan scandal encapsulates everything wrong with Washington’s ruling class — hypocrisy, entitlement, and a glaring lack of accountability. No hardworking American should have to pay for a deadbeat politician’s personal irresponsibility.

Omar has no business lecturing anyone else about economic justice or “canceling” debt. Let her set the example she preaches — by paying her own bills. Until then, Speaker Johnson should do what’s right and ensure that Ilhan Omar, like every other debtor in America, faces the consequences of her choices.

