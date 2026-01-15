Rep. Kelly Morrison didn’t just sign her name to a piece of paper this week — she signed onto one of the most reckless abuses of impeachment power in modern congressional history.

By co-sponsoring impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Morrison made one thing unmistakably clear: for today’s Democrat Party, impeachment is no longer a constitutional safeguard. It’s a political weapon — and Morrison is more than willing to use it, facts be damned.

Let’s be blunt. This impeachment push has nothing to do with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” It has everything to do with Democrats’ open hostility toward immigration enforcement and their desperation to punish any official who dares to take border security seriously.

Kristi Noem’s real offense is not corruption, criminality, or abuse of power. Her real crime is enforcing federal law.

And for that, Morrison wants her head.

The impeachment effort cynically exploits a tragic death for political reasons only during an ICE operation in Minnesota. Tragedy does not nullify the rule of law, nor does it justify turning Congress into a partisan firing squad.

Investigations are ongoing. Facts are still being determined. Yet Morrison and her allies rushed to impeachment before the ink was dry on the initial reports. That’s not accountability — it’s political opportunism at its most grotesque.

If every Cabinet secretary could be impeached because a federal officer was involved in a deadly incident, no administration could function. Morrison knows this. She simply doesn’t care.

What Morrison signed onto isn’t a serious constitutional document. It’s a press release masquerading as impeachment.

The articles accuse Noem of “obstructing oversight” — code for refusing to let Democrats grandstand inside active detention facilities. They allege “violations of public trust” — a phrase so vague it could apply to literally any policy disagreement. They even flirt with claims of self-dealing, without producing anything resembling evidence.

This is impeachment by buzzword. It cheapens the Constitution and turns one of Congress’s most serious powers into performance art for cable news and activist donors.

Morrison represents people who are dealing with real problems: rising crime, fentanyl, strained public services, and an immigration system in chaos. Instead of working on solutions, she chose to join a symbolic crusade that has zero chance of succeeding and zero benefit for her constituents.

She aligns herself with the militants that views law enforcement itself as suspect — and border enforcement as immoral. That may play well on Bluesky. It does not play well with families who want safe communities and a government that enforces its own laws.

If Morrison’s logic becomes the standard, impeachment becomes permanent warfare. Any Cabinet secretary could be impeached the moment the opposing party controls enough microphones. Policy disagreements become impeachable offenses. Elections become meaningless.

That’s not democracy. That’s a collapsing Republic gasping for its last breath.

This isn’t about misconduct. It’s about dismantling enforcement authority one official at a time.

Kelly Morrison didn’t stand up for the Constitution this week. She trampled it.

By backing this impeachment stunt, she helped normalize the idea that enforcing federal law is grounds for removal from office. That’s radical. It’s irresponsible. And it’s exactly why the Democrats approval sunk to 17% and is trending even lower.

Kristi Noem should be judged on facts, law, and results — not sacrificed to satisfy the political appetites of a party that has replaced governance with grievance.

Minnesotans — and Americans — deserve leaders who respect the Constitution, not politicians who use it as a prop.

Kelly Morrison deserves to be voted out this coming November. She does not serve the Third District, and does not work for whats best for the country, she serves the party first and foremost. She is a pure ideologue.

