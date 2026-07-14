Rep. Kelly Morrison (D-MN)

On Monday July 13, 2026, amid real fires forcing the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Rep. Morrison rushed to her keyboard: extreme heat, fires closing the BWCA, therefore “Climate change is an environmental, public health, and economic crisis we simply can’t ignore.” This is classic political ambulance-chasing—exploiting lightning strikes and hot, dry weather to push her preferred narrative instead of acknowledging reality on the ground.

Yes, of course I chimed in with a comment. The dummy represents my district.

The fires, including the Thumb Fire and Bear Trap Fire, were ignited by lightning from thunderstorms that delivered plenty of electricity but little rain. The U.S. Forest Service has attributed multiple blazes directly to these strikes in remote wilderness areas. Hot temperatures near 100°F, low humidity, gusty winds, and drought conditions are fanning them. These are immediate weather factors, not some abstract global trend that consists of the made up fairy tale of climate change.

The Boundary Waters isn’t some pristine victim of SUVs or farting cattle. It’s a fire-adapted boreal ecosystem. Historical records from ecologists like Miron Heinselman document massive burns every few decades—1692, 1727, 1755, 1801, 1824, 1864, 1875, 1894, 1910, 1936—driven by lightning and prolonged natural droughts. Major fire years predate industrial CO2 emissions by centuries. Lightning has always been sufficient to ignite older stands, and dry fuel buildup (spruce budworm, blowdowns, time since last burn) makes them torch. Pretending this July’s events are novel ignores centuries of evidence.

Slapping “climate change” on every lightning-caused fire in Minnesota is lazy activism, not analysis. These fires started via natural ignition in a place where fire is ecologically normal. Weather variability, including heat waves (happen every year) and dry spells has always existed. Morrison’s statement treats correlation and long-term risk as direct, immediate causation for political points.

Fire suppression policies (enacted by eco-kook DFL politicians) over decades have allowed fuel loads to build in some forests, turning manageable burns into bigger threats. Focusing solely on leftwing unproven environmental extremist junk science while ignoring on-the-ground management (prescribed burns, thinning, access) is ideology over results. The BWCA’s wilderness designation itself limits mechanical intervention, choices with tradeoffs. In simple terms, DFL policies made these fires possible.

Morrison has spent her time in office fighting copper-sulfide mining protections for the BWCA while framing every environmental issue through the climate lens. Now, with active fires from lightning, she pivots to crisis mode to demand more of the same: ignore history, natural variability, and practical forestry, and treat this as proof we must “act on the climate now.” It’s the same script for every storm, drought, or hot spell, never mind that Minnesota’s fire risk isn’t even the highest in the U.S., and Canadian boreal fires have raged for millennia.

This rhetoric doesn’t protect the Boundary Waters. It doesn’t put out fires faster. It doesn’t improve access for firefighters in remote paddling-only zones. It doesn’t address spruce budworm or drought preparedness. It just signals virtue, scares constituents, and justifies more spending and restrictions. Real conservation would prioritize resilient management, not ritualistic emissions lectures that won’t change next week’s lightning forecast.

The BWCA deserves better than being reduced to a prop in the endless climate doom cycle by ignorant, low information politicians like Morrison. Lightning started these fires. Hot, dry conditions are spreading them. History shows the ecosystem recovers. Focus on suppression, future resilience, and evidence-based land stewardship, not another excuse to lecture about the climate crisis that only exists in the minds of the ignorant and the stupid.

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