In the hallowed halls of Congress Tuesday night, during President Donald J. Trump’s triumphant State of the Union address, a moment of truth exposed the rotten core of the Democrat Party’s priorities. Trump, ever the champion of the forgotten American, laid down a simple challenge: “The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” He urged lawmakers to stand if they agreed. Republicans rose as one, thunderous applause echoing for the hardworking families, the border agents, and the victims of migrant crime watching from the gallery. But there, in the midst of this patriotic surge, sat Minnesota’s own Rep. Kelly Morrison – scowling, arms crossed, face twisted in what can only be described as seething disdain for her own countrymen.

Morrison’s refusal to stand wasn’t just a petty political stunt; it was a blatant betrayal of every American citizen she swore an oath to represent. While Republicans honored the solemn duty to safeguard our borders, our communities, and our sovereignty, Morrison and her Minnesota DFL cronies – Amy Klobuchar, Angie Craig, Ilhan Omar, and Betty McCollum – glued their backsides to their seats, broadcasting to the world that they prioritize lawbreakers over law-abiding Americans. Video footage captured the scene in stark clarity: as the chamber erupted in ovation, Morrison’s expression soured into a glare that screamed hostility toward the very idea of America First.

Morrison, a supposed “physician” and “mom” from the heartland, has built her short political career pandering to the left’s open-borders agenda. Just weeks ago, she was out there demanding ICE pack up and leave Minnesota after a tragic incident, calling for “full transparency and accountability” while conveniently ignoring the chaos unleashed by unchecked illegal immigration. She even stood with activists to block funding for DHS and ICE, labeling them “lawless” while turning a blind eye to the criminals flooding our streets. And now, when asked point-blank to affirm that our government’s top job is protecting us – the taxpayers, the veterans, the families who’ve built this nation – she sits there like a petulant child, scowling at the President as if enforcing our laws is some kind of affront.

Third District Minnesotans, wake up! This is the same Kelly Morrison who, alongside her squad, tried to barge into ICE facilities unannounced, only to cry foul when rules were enforced. Her angry grimace during the SOTU wasn’t just a bad poker face; it was a window into her soul – one that values virtue-signaling to globalists over the safety of her constituents in the western suburbs. While Trump outlined plans to deport criminals and secure our borders, Morrison’s silence spoke volumes: she’d rather coddle illegals than stand for us.

Enough is enough. Morrison’s actions – or rather, her inaction – prove she’s unfit for office. She’s not representing Minnesota; she’s representing the un-American agenda that’s turned our cities into sanctuaries for chaos. We in the Third District deserve better than a Democrat who scowls at patriotism and sits for sovereignty. Come election time, remember that scowl. It’s the face of betrayal. America First means putting citizens before criminals – and if Morrison can’t stand for that, she shouldn’t stand for reelection.

Vote her out in November.

