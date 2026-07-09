Rep. Kristin Robbins answers questions about fraud and Minnesota’s ‘slide into socialism'
Rep. Robbins spoke about accountability and more
Rep. Kristin Robbins, Chair of the Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, joined Liz Collin on her podcast to answer lingering questions about fraud submitted by the Alpha News audience.
Rep. Robbins spoke about accountability, the handling of whistleblowers by Gov. Walz's administration, and the need to push back against rising socialism in Minnesota and throughout the nation.
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