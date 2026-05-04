I got into this race last August to defeat Tim Walz. Minnesota could not take four more years of fraud, tax increases, and out-of-control government spending. His radical woke agenda is hurting our kids and making our communities less safe.

Because of my leadership on the Fraud Prevention Committee, and with the help of our friends and partners, we exposed billions in fraud and forced Tim Walz to step aside. As Minnesotans realized the staggering scope of the fraud and expressed their growing frustration, Democrat Party leaders knew Tim Walz was an embarrassment and unceremoniously replaced him with Amy Klobuchar.

My pledge to Minnesotans was that I would fight the fraud, stop the woke insanity that is hurting our kids and our communities, and make Minnesota prosper by getting our state budget under control and cutting taxes and regulations to attract talent and investment to our state.

But as I returned to St. Paul for the 2026 legislative session, I realized that this race was about much more than fighting fraud or economic policies. The foundational issue is whether we can stop Minnesota’s slide into socialism. When I first began saying this, people laughed a little nervously – but this is not hyperbole. Many of the Democrats who are making decisions in St. Paul are part of a growing Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) party that is gaining traction from New York City to California.

Minnesota Democrats have already adopted much of the Socialists’ platform – and are clearly doubling down on their agenda. Only a coalition of sensible Republicans, Independents, and Democrats can stop them. However, too many Democrats want the government to control more of our lives and more sectors of the economy, crowding out the private sector in healthcare, education, childcare, and employment decisions.

Democrats have passed a number of socialist policies already: letting criminals out of jail early and closing Stillwater prison as part of their effort to end mass incarceration; driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants; “free” college; and an overall increased dependency on state and federal programs instead of enabling people to develop skills and determine their own destiny.

These policies are not operating in a vacuum – they make Minnesota uncompetitive and are driving people and investment out of our state in droves.

Minnesota faces a choice: we can be the next state to fall to socialism, OR we can be the firewall that stops the spread of this ideology that has caused millions around the world to suffer in the name of “equality.” Socialism creates a bifurcated society that allows the powerful to live in luxury on the fruits of corruption, insulated from the effects of their policies that keep the masses trapped in government-run housing, education, and healthcare.

The American Dream, in contrast, gives equal opportunity for upward mobility based on hard work and skills. No other society has achieved the levels of success, innovation, wealth, and generosity enabled by free people and free markets. We cannot let the American Dream be turned into a socialist nightmare, and I will continue do all I can to ensure that Minnesota does not go down the path of New York or California.

But, I will be engaged in this fight for Minnesota as a State Representative and, come 2027, as a private citizen.

After much thought and prayer, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Governor of Minnesota.

It has become apparent that the establishment political class, media, and donors have anointed Amy Klobuchar, despite her refusal to engage meaningfully on the issues that matter most to Minnesotans.

Our state government and political system are broken, and after fighting for Minnesotans from the inside for the past eight years, I have determined that the best way for me to fight for the future of our state is from the outside. I believe more than ever that it’s going to take a grassroots coalition of common-sense Minnesotans to save our state. And that starts with our families, faith and communities, not government.

I am so grateful for the incredible opportunity I’ve had to go all around the state and meet so many amazing, inspiring, hard-working, patriotic Minnesotans.

As a small-town girl from Crookston, I never dreamed I’d have the chance to run for the highest office in our beloved state. THANK YOU for sharing your dreams, frustrations, and hopes with me! Thank you for inspiring me to fight for greater freedom and opportunity for families, workers, students, and seniors, and to restore integrity in government and state programs.

It has been the honor of my life to fight alongside you and for you, and I will find new ways to stay engaged. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty – and it is up to all of us, not just those who hold public office, to stand watch.

My heart is filled with gratitude for the wonderful Minnesotans I have met and everyone who has supported me over the past 10 months. I am also incredibly thankful for the amazing team of professionals, friends, and family who have worked so hard to give me the opportunity to run.

I hope we have helped people see that we are facing a decisive choice in our state’s history: Do we want to follow the false promises of socialism, or recommit ourselves to freedom, opportunity, and prosperity for all?

After spending 10 months driving all around our great state, I believe Minnesotans will make the right choice!

I will continue to serve the people of my wonderful House District 37A until January 2027, and work hard for all of you every day. Thank you for the opportunity to serve. I look forward to finding new ways to serve and build with all of you!

Sincerely,



Rep. Kristin Robbins

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