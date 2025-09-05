Minnesota’s DFL government has decided that it knows best—not just about roads or taxes, but about the conversations you are allowed to have with your own counselor. In 2023, the Legislature passed a sweeping ban on what it calls “conversion therapy.” The law forbids licensed therapists from helping clients reduce same-sex attraction or live in alignment with their biological sex, even when the client wants that help.

Say what? The government can’t do that. Their job is to govern, not meddle and micromanage mental healthcare. This is a very small sample of what socialized medicine, repackaged as “Medicare for all” looks like. Government deciding, not you. This is bullshit and it needs to go.

Representative Drew Roach (R–Farmington) is attempting to do just that by introducing a bill to repeal this intrusive, unconstitutional law. He is absolutely right to do so. The issue is not about forcing anyone into therapy they don’t want. It’s about restoring freedom of choice, parental rights, and professional integrity in mental health care.

This wrong, authoritarian, blatantly unconstitutional law bans ideas. It tells counselors what they may and may not say. If a young man of faith seeks counseling to live in accordance with his religious convictions, the state says “No.” If parents want therapy that affirms their child’s biological sex instead of encouraging gender transition, the state says “No.”

How do they enforce it? I’m thinking the state has Gestapo agents posing as patients to try and entrap the counselors, kinda like they have regarding cigarette sales.

This is not health care. This is ideological coercion. No, it’s more than that. It’s a totalitarian police state ready to crush any opposition.

Therapy should be client-driven, not government-directed. If someone chooses to pursue therapy that aligns with their values, why should bureaucrats in St. Paul stand in the way?

Parents are being cut out of the equation. Under current law, they cannot choose counseling that reflects their family’s moral beliefs. That’s not just wrong—it’s dangerous. Parents, not politicians, should make decisions for their children. The state has no business meddling in family matters, but you’ve heard Democrats say over and over again that your children are “our children.” They want to control every aspect of your life, and that is not partisan rhetoric, it is absolute fact.

Representative Roach’s bill is a necessary correction. It returns power to individuals and families that never should have been taken by the state in the first place. It respects the First Amendment. And it stops the state from dictating what ideas are allowed in a therapist’s office.

This debate is bigger than therapy. It’s about whether Minnesotans still believe in freedom—or whether we’re content to let the government police our most personal choices.

It’s time to choose freedom. Repeal the ban.

