Savanah Hernandez, a reporter with Frontlines TPUSA, spoke with Liz Collin on her podcast about how she was assaulted while reporting outside ICE headquarters in Minnesota.

Now that charges have finally been filed (Federal only, Mary Moriarty, the highly partisan Hennepin County DA refused) against the anti-ICE “protesters” who assaulted her, Hernandez is speaking out about the mainstream media manipulation that followed and the so-called justice system in Minnesota.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness