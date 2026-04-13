We are looking at something far more serious than just another ugly protest scuffle in Minneapolis. We are watching the logical endpoint of years of leftist activism that has decided some voices don’t deserve to exist, let alone report.

When a reporter shows up to cover protests surrounding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and gets surrounded, shoved, and beaten, that’s not “tensions running high.” That’s brownshirt-mob behavior. It’s intimidation. And it’s exactly what these fake activists claim to oppose—power enforced through fear.

This didn’t come out of nowhere.

For years, the political left have blurred the line between disagreement and illegitimacy. Normal people aren’t just wrong—they’re “dangerous,” “harmful,” or “threats.” Once you accept that framing, it becomes easier—inevitable, for leftist, Democrat voting subhumans to decide that silencing those “threats” is justified. Not debated. Not challenged. Silenced.

Here is another view of the assault:

The reaction we’re already seeing tells you everything. Not outrage. Not a unified defense of press freedom. Instead, deflection. Minimization. A rush to ask what the reporter “did” to provoke it. As if getting attacked while doing your job requires some kind of moral footnote.

When I checked all the local Twin Cities Media Cabal’s websites about this on Sunday, only one, KSTP Eyewitness News reported it.

If a left-leaning journalist (mostly all journalists) had been knocked to the ground outside a conservative rally, there would be wall-to-wall coverage, emergency panels, and solemn lectures about the death of democracy. Democrats would be proposing all sorts of new laws, rules, regulations, etc… They’d be playing the victim card long after the game ended.

So why the hesitation now?

Because consistency is inconvenient when it cuts against your own side.

Here’s something so typical of the left, it’s in their DNA. Projection. They blame the other side for things they (leftists) are actually doing or did.

As you can clearly see in the video’s, not to mention eyewitness reports and the police reports this is clearly a lie.

If this attacker (Paige Ostroushko) stated this to police, that would be another crime to charge her with called, Giving false statements to a Police Officer. If she did, that charge should be added on to the list of current charges.

This isn’t just about Savanah Hernandez. It’s about whether the country still believes in a basic rule: you don’t get to assault people because you don’t like what they might say. Democrats do not believe in the basic rule of law, we witness it everyday.

The people most eager to dismiss incidents like this are often the same ones who claim to stand for “protecting democracy.” But democracy isn’t protected by leftwing mobs deciding who is allowed to speak. That’s how it erodes—slowly at first, then all at once.

When the facts bear out, then what happened in Minneapolis isn’t just a local story. It’s a warning.

A warning about what happens when Democrat rhetoric turns opponents into enemies.

A warning about what happens when leftist violence becomes excusable.

And a warning about what happens when too many people look the other way because it’s politically convenient.

You don’t have to like the reporter. You don’t have to agree with her. But if you’re okay with her being attacked, then you’re not defending justice—you’re abandoning it.

And once that line is crossed, don’t expect it to stay neatly on your side.

There’s good news and bad news. We’ll start with the good news.

Now the bad news.

Mary Moriarty.

Moriarty is the Hennepin County Attorney and she will likely decline to prosecute the three stooges who should be shipped back to Ukraine where they came from.

What that means is the Feds would have to step in and prosecute under Federal statutes.

A little more good news: That could happen.

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