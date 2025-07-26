Let’s start this Retard Fest with the Democrats.

What other party could accuse Trump economic policies as inflation skyrocketing while showing a chart of the inflation under Biden policies! 😆

Can you spot the problem with this chart?

Here, let me help.

So um, who was president then?

🤣🤣🤣

Not too bright over there on that side of the aisle, are they?

Now let’s go across the pond to the wonderfully woke U.K., presently crowned the laughingstock of the world.

WTF?

Oh yeah, it’s real.

This is some crazy shit you just can’t make up. Even Stephen King couldn’t think this insanity for an upcoming book.

Dr Ronx Ikharia’s ‘Safe With Me’ initiative invites allies to wear a yellow badge with bold black text, signalling to trans+ individuals that they are safe to approach, especially when using public toilets or navigating other gendered spaces. Launched by Dr Ronx – a Black, non-binary, transmasculine emergency doctor and BBC presenter – the campaign responds to the Supreme Court’s judgment that ‘sex’ in the Equality Act refers strictly to biological sex, a decision that campaigners say has heightened fear within trans+ communities. Dr Ronx said: “I have often been kicked out of toilets because people don’t know where to place me. But when I’m with someone, it happens less. “This badge is about making allyship visible. It’s non-confrontational. It’s a signal to a trans+ person that they can come up to you and feel safe doing so.” Dr Ronx is best known for presenting on the BBC’s Operation Ouch! and The Unshockable Dr Ronx, where they combine medical expertise with youth-focused storytelling. Off-screen, the Hackney-native works on the frontline at Homerton Hospital while strongly advocating for inclusive healthcare and increasing representation for marginalised young people. The campaign encourages badge-wearers to accompany trans+ people if asked, without needing to speak or intervene, and to simply be present as a silent form of solidarity. Dr Ronx added: “Most people aren’t trying to deny our humanity, they just don’t understand what being trans+ means or how to help. This is a way for people to step out of the shadows and into visible support.”

Read the rest at the SW Londoner

