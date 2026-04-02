Well here we are. Easter weekend begins tomorrow with Good Friday and this will be the last post of the week except for Minnesota Today that will publish at 5:00 PM CDT as I am taking the Easter weekend off, and that includes the recently brought back Weekend Wrap Up.

Regular publishing will resume on Monday. The Weekend Wrap Up resumes one week from Sunday night at 8:30 PM CDT.

I hope everyone has a blessed and happy Easter.

God Bless.