Revisiting the Illegal, Unconstitutional and Authoritarian Gestapo-like Checkpoint(s)
Wow, it’s like an occupation. Papers please!
For a group of people who supposedly hate Naziism, they sure have embraced it. What they’re doing is straight out of the Heinrich Himmler Gestapo manual. But don’t expect these very low, Somalia-like IQ people to put two and two together and see exactly what they are doing. They aren’t even smart enough to come in from the cold, or tie their own shoelaces for that matter.
Wow, it’s like an occupation. Papers please!
And the cops are just allowing this?
Who is the Chief again? Must be the second coming of Marshal Philippe Pétain, or is that Jacob Frey?
Nothing a guy with a plow on the front of their pickup couldn’t take care of. In fact, I encourage it. Lower the plow, step on the gas and clear the trash!
I don’t know what to say. Hard to believe this is an American city.
Still no insurrection act, still no martial law, still no arrests, but still lots of empty words. This is disgusting.
TEMPORARY PROTECTION ACT MEANS TEMPORARY!!! YOU GOTTA GO. THE USA ISN'T A REFUGEE CAMP FULL OF REJECTS FILLED WITH SUCH INGRATITIDE THEY DON'T BAT AN EYE SCREWING AMERICANS IN *THEIR* TIME OF NEED. INDOCTRINATED BY YEARS AND YEARS BY AL-SHEBAAB AND THIS IS WHAT WE GET!!! ROCKET SCIENTIST, NOPE HEALTHCARE SPECIALISTS, NOPE. ANY UNIVERSITY STUDENTS, NOPE! EVEN THEY'RE, WHAT USELESS SUBJECTS INDOCTRINATED BY LIBTARD PROFESSORS. TAKE TAKE TAKE, NO GIVE GIVE GIVE!!! THE EXPERIMENT IS OVER. THE PARTY IS OVER. DON'T COME BACK!!! ATTACK YOUR NEIGHBORS. ETHIOPIA, KENYA SURELY WOULDN'T MINE THING THE HERD. BUB-BYE. NOT NICE KNOWING YOU
However, I'm sure if some guy, (with no cell phone to be tracked and no plates on his truck to be read) with a plow did take out one of these illegal unconstitutional "checkpoints" then the MPD, the Mayor and Governor would emerge from their hiding to hunt them down.
Now I'm not urging such a highly illegal act just speaking hypothetically.