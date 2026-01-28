This has a 1940 feel to it. Where families, particularly children were separated from their families upon exiting the boxcars at the camps. Pretty amazing for a mob of subhumans that falsely claim to be anti-fascist.

Read this, it’s totally shocking. Remember, these are the people the Democrats chose to side with, defend and fight for. They are the Democrat enforcers, just like the Klan was.

Federal court documents allege that anti-ICE agitators who disrupted a worship service at Cities Church blocked stairways to the childcare area, preventing parents from reaching their children amid the chaos. According to an affidavit, one victim told investigators that parishioners attempted to retrieve their children from childcare but “the agitators were blocking the stairs, and the parents were unable to get to their children.” The document, based on interviews by Homeland Security Investigations and FBI agents, describes additional claims of intimidation. One agitator allegedly screamed in the faces of young children while they cried. Other accounts include an agitator telling a child that their parents were “Nazis” who would “burn in hell.” One victim told investigators that congregants at the church “were terrorized, our children were weeping, college students and young women were sobbing, it was impactful and it will take time to work through.”

That’s not human, that’s Hamas type behavior. Everybody needs to understand those people are violent revolutionaries that can not be reasoned with. They must be dealt with harshly. They are the enemy.

Who else see’s the problem here?

Yup, the judge. Or more accurately the revolutionary activist judge. Sicko Micko. He’s as bad as Jeb Boasberg. I’ve written about him twice before in a post here, and another one from just last week.

We all know how this will play out.

