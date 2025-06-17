Does unhinged, negative, violent rhetoric cause political violence?

No. Rhetoric does not cause political violence any more than a gun causes crime. It takes a person to commit political violence, just like it takes a person to commit a crime.

But… When you are constantly subjected to dangerous and violent rhetoric such as calling the president a dictator, a King, a threat to democracy, Hitler, a Nazi, Fascist, and you have to hit back, punch them in the face, get them wear it hurts, resist, etc… people with a weak mind will act on that, as we all witnessed two attempts on the president’s life.

Also, when you repeat the lies over and over again, constantly non-stop, people eventually come to believe the lie and ignore the truth they see with their own two eyes. This appears to be the tactic of the Democrat Party, incidentally, that tactic was invented and used by Joseph Goebbels, the Minister of Propaganda for Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler. How’s that for irony?

That rhetoric is not only used against the president, it is used against his supporters and voters. It is also used against law enforcement, specifically ICE who are just doing their job of rounding up and deporting illegal aliens who are not American citizens by the way. There was a time when Democrats agreed with this and acted on it.

Those federal agents are being labeled as gestapo, secret police, etc…

The biggest user of this type of rhetoric here in Minnesota is failed and soundly rejected vice presidential candidate and current governor, Tim Walz.

Those are just some examples you can find by doing a simple search.

The rhetoric is used by the entire DFL contingency in Washington, D.C., some, more than others, but all have used it.

Another high profile elected official that has gone crazy with violent rhetoric is the Minnesota attorney general, Keith Ellison.

Ellison, you would think, as attorney general would know better. He’s prosecuted people for this. But Ellison is a different breed.

He’s a radical, militant, progressive activist who appears to be a supporter of Antifa. With Ellison, it’s party and ideology first, Minnesota on the back burner. His office pursues lawsuits that oppose the political opposition, and rarely will his office involve itself in anything that doesn’t have an element of social justice. He is unquestionably the worst attorney general in Minnesota history.

So, political violence erupted early Saturday morning here in Minnesota, I’m sure you’ve heard of the assassination Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the unsuccessful assassination attempt of Sen. John Hoffman, his wife Yvette, and their daughter.

Mere hours later, at the No King rally, Keith Ellison is up on stage spewing lies, hatred, unhinged rhetoric. The bodies weren’t even cold at this point.

He is a despicable man and a rotten human being.

Watch:

In Minnesota, we have rotten, vile people leading this state.

So much hate in this state, so many bad policies that do not represent the vast majority of us. We can do better. We have to do better. We are not “One Minnesota” at all. Not even close.

This is not a good state to live in under the current political environment.

