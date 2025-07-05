Rise and Fall of the Reserve Mining Company in Silver Bay
Here’s a comprehensive look at the Reserve Mining saga in Minnesota:
🏭 Background & Operations
Taconite boom: Taconite – a low-grade iron ore – was processed into pellets in Silver Bay. Reserve Mining Co. began operations in 1955, building one of Minnesota’s first taconite plants.
Tailings discharge: By the late 1950s, the plant produced 6–10 million tons of iron pellets annually and dumped ~67,000 tons of tailings (waste rock) daily into Lake Superior.
Environmental & Health Concerns
Pollution spotted: Local residents and sport fishermen noticed turbidity and “green” plumes affecting Lake Superior by the late 1960s.
Asbestos-like fibers: Tailings contained amphibole minerals (cummingtonite-grunerite) similar to asbestos. Tests indicated hundreds of billions of fibers per liter reached Duluth’s water supply.
Legal Battle
1972 lawsuit: The EPA, via the DOJ, sued Reserve under the Rivers and Harbors Act on February 17, 1972.
1974 court order: Judge Miles Lord ruled dumping posed a health risk and ordered the plant shut down in April 1974.
Appeal & stay: A federal appeals court allowed operations to continue while Reserve transitioned to land-based disposal.
Final Resolution & Legacy
On-shore disposal: By 1980, Reserve began using inland tailings ponds (Mile Post 7) instead of lake dumping.
Public health protections: Cities like Duluth and Silver Bay installed water filtration systems; Reserve helped fund these under a 1981 settlement.
Aftermath: Reserve declared bankruptcy in 1986. Northshore Mining (later Cleveland-Cliffs) acquired the facility and continues operations with on-land tailings disposal.
Summary
Reserve Mining’s decades-long tailings dumping into Lake Superior triggered a major environmental and legal battle when asbestos-like fibers were discovered in water supplies. The 1972 lawsuit and 1974 ruling forced the move to land-based disposal by 1980, funded filtration infrastructure, and set new pollution control precedents that resonate in mining policy debates today.
