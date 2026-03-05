Ring a bell to anyone? It should. You should have learned about it in school, well, you would have back in the day when schools actually taught you real things, important things instead of indoctrinating you in to progressive-leftist ideology that gets you nowhere in life except to the welfare line of government dependency.

It’s part of Surrey County in England, and by the River Thames in the meadow of Runnymede is where, in 1215 democracy was born when King John signed the Magna Carta. And from its roots sprang our constitution, and also the Canadian Constitution.

I ran across this great, informative short video from hopefully Canada’s next prime minister, Pierre Poilievre who explains the importance of this great document. It is very much worth watching.

