DISCLAIMER: It is true that Minneapolis has replaced traditional street signs and replaced them with rainbow signage this past June during what some people celebrate as Pride Month, and they are basically not clearly legible. Aside from that, this is a satire piece based in fact.

In a bold show of support for inclusivity, Minneapolis has replaced its ordinary, legible street signs with vibrant LGBTQ Pride-themed versions that are, according to locals and emergency crews, “completely unreadable, but in a really fabulous way.”

‘We Wanted Love, Not Logic,’ Says City Official

“We wanted to make a statement,” said neighborhood council member Janelle Hartwell while adjusting her rainbow scarf under what might have been Maple Avenue. “People don’t need boring old words; they need colors that scream acceptance. If you can’t find your house, well, at least you found yourself.”

When asked about safety concerns, Hartwell shrugged:

“Stop worrying about visibility. Worry about visibility in the metaphorical sense.”

Emergency Crews Resort to ‘Vibe Navigation’

“Last night we got called to an accident at Sprinkles of Freedom Drive,” said Fire Captain Ron Meyers. “Or maybe it was Glitter Justice Boulevard. We just followed the energy.”

Paramedics are now using an unofficial method called “Gaydar GPS,” which relies entirely on intuition and positive affirmations.

Residents: ‘I Love Pride, But I Also Love Knowing Where I Am’

Steve Larson, a lifelong resident, shared his experience:

“I drove around for an hour before realizing I was still on the same street. The sign had 12 colors, a triangle, and a circle, but no letters I could read. Even my GPS said, ‘You’re on your own.’”

City Promises Solutions

Officials say improvements are coming.

“We’re exploring QR codes you can scan while driving,” said spokesperson Armand Dupree. “Or maybe adding a hologram that whispers the street name in ASMR. We want navigation to feel sensual.”

SIDEBAR #1: How to Navigate Your Neighborhood Without Being a Bigot

Are you a hateful, close-minded person who likes knowing where you are? Here are some tips to avoid being problematic:

✅ Stop expecting things to be readable. Reading is a colonial construct.

✅ Use your heart, not your eyes. If you feel like you’re on Maple Street, you probably are.

✅ Get comfortable being lost. Every wrong turn is an opportunity to explore your privilege.

✅ Affirmations help. Repeat: “I am present. I am seen. I am at… probably Equality Lane.”

Remember, if you complain about the signs, that’s homophobia.

SIDEBAR #2: New App Translates Rainbow Street Signs Into English

Tech startup SignifyMe has launched a groundbreaking new app that lets users identify street names by photographing the Pride-themed chaos.

Features include:

📸 Snap & Translate: Upload a picture of your sign; the app tells you whether you’re on Maple Street or a Lisa Frank fever dream.

🎨 Pride Compatibility Mode: Confirms your allyship before giving directions.

🔔 Push Alerts: “You’re on Glitter Liberation Avenue, which used to be 4th Street, you monster.”

Early testers love the service. One user wrote:

“It told me I was on Birch Avenue. I cried. Finally, clarity.”

Next Big Idea: Progressive Traffic Lights

According to rumors, the city plans to replace boring red/yellow/green lights with colors representing different identities.

Red? Oppressive.

Green? Too binary.

Instead, expect to see Teal for Go With Your Truth and Magenta for Pause and Reflect.

