What happened at a St. Paul church this month was not protest — it was intimidation, it was terrorism.

Anti-ICE militants disrupted a Sunday worship service at Cities Church, shouting slogans and forcing congregants, including families with children, to flee. Among those identified was Chauntyll Allen, a sitting member of the Saint Paul Public Schools Board. That detail matters, because elected officials should understand the difference between lawful dissent and violating fundamental liberties. And when they cross that line, an example needs to be made, no exceptions.

The First Amendment does not protect storming a house of worship during prayer. Federal law explicitly safeguards religious assemblies from obstruction and harassment, which is why the Department of Justice is now investigating. No political cause grants a license to trample religious freedom, period.

If conservatives had invaded a mosque, the outrage would be immediate and universal. The muted response from the Left (Democrats) exposes a troubling double standard — one in which religious liberty is defended only when politically convenient.

Churches are not public forums or campaign stages. They are sanctuaries deliberately set apart from political conflict. When asshole activists treat sacred space as fair game, they undermine the pluralism they claim to champion.

This isn’t about immigration policy. Americans can debate ICE all day long. But a society that tolerates mob disruption of worship is one that has lost sight of its most basic constitutional boundaries.

That line should be obvious — and it should be enforced to the maximum penalty under law.

