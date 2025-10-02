Minnesota has officially become ground zero in America’s fight over immigration lawlessness because Walz and the DFL do not respect our laws, and do as they see fit whether it’s illegal or not. Like all Democrats they’ve never been held accountable and suffer the consequences of their actions so they just keep doing what they’re doing with no fear of consequence as Republicans only enable this behavior by not actually doing what must be done.

For years, state and local DFL leaders have bent over backwards to protect illegal aliens at the expense of their own citizens. Now, finally, the federal government has said: enough is enough. The Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Minnesota’s sanctuary policies is long overdue—and it’s about time someone held this rogue state accountable.

Sanctuary policies don’t make communities safer, they make them more dangerous. When Minnesota sheriffs refuse to honor immigration detainers (80 of 87 Minnesota counties), they’re not “building trust”—they’re putting violent criminals right back onto our streets. How many times do we need to see an illegal alien, released thanks to sanctuary rules, go on to commit murder, assault, or worse, before Walz and the DFL admit this experiment is a disaster? That will never happen, Democrats are incapable of admitting they’re wrong, they’re grandiose narcissists who consistently double and triple down on failure rather than admitting they’re wrong, and the citizens are the ones who suffer. But they don’t care (unless you’re in a protected class).

Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul are more interested in pandering to activists than protecting families. They’ve decided that the political theater of “resistance” to federal law is worth more than the lives and safety of the people they swore to serve. It’s shameful. It’s actually criminal negligence.

It’s about creating a parallel system of law where illegal aliens are shielded from accountability while taxpayers foot the bill. Sanctuary policies drain resources, erode respect for the rule of law, and send a dangerous message: if you break America’s immigration laws, Minnesota will roll out the red carpet.

The Constitution is not optional. The Supremacy Clause is not a suggestion. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and states cannot cherry-pick which laws they want to obey. Minnesota’s defiance is not some noble act of local governance—it’s nullification, plain and simple. And history is not kind to states that try to nullify federal law.

The federal government is right to sue. Frankly, it should have happened years ago. If Minnesota insists on being a sanctuary for illegal aliens, it should be ready for the consequences. Because in this country, the law is supposed to matter—and no amount of progressive theater can change that. Follow the law, or else…

