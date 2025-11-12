Senator Bernie Sanders’ endorsement of Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan for the U.S. Senate tells voters everything they need to know about where the Democrat Party is heading — and how far it’s strayed from the mainstream values most Minnesotans hold.

Sanders, a self-described democrat socialist, isn’t shy about wanting to pull his party to the socialist left. His support for Flanagan, who is vying to replace retiring Senator Tina Smith, cements her as the progressive-socialist standard-bearer in a race already dividing Democrats between the socialist Sanders wing and the party’s so-called moderates. For voters, the question is whether Minnesota wants another Washington senator devoted to ideology or one focused on results.

Flanagan’s record as lieutenant governor mirrors much of Sanders’ national agenda — higher taxes, government-run healthcare, and expansive social programs that sound generous but come with steep costs and always fail. Her campaign rhetoric about “fighting for working people” may sound appealing, but its code for socialism, ignores how policies like massive spending increases and regulatory overreach hurt small businesses, farmers, and middle-class families.

Sanders’ involvement nationalizes the race, turning it into a referendum on the progressive (communist) movement itself. His declaration that America doesn’t need more “corporate Democrats” but rather “fighters” like Flanagan shows how Democrats are increasingly beholden to the activist left that fully supports communism. It’s no coincidence that his endorsement comes as the country reels from yet another shutdown driven by Democrats inability to govern responsibly — an example of what happens when ideology outweighs compromise.

Representative Angie Craig, Flanagan’s main Democrat opponent, represents a more moderate path, well, sort of, but she has supported many of the Biden administration’s costly initiatives. The truth is, the entire Democrat field is drifting left, just at different speeds. Their eventual goal is one party rule communism.

Sanders’ blessing might energize the ideologue base, but it will also remind independents and moderates what’s at stake. Peggy Flanagan may call herself a fighter for the people, but her agenda mirrors socialism: big promises, bigger spending, and little accountability. Voters will have the final say on whether the state follows Sanders’ socialist blueprint or charts a more balanced course.

