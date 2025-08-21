Here’s all you need to know about Cedrick Frazier. Attorney General Keith Ellison endorsed him. That’s reason enough not to vote for him. And like Ellison, Cedrick Frazier is another carpet bagger, although not from Detroit like Ellison, Frazier is from Chicago’s south side.

He’s a Mary Moriarty disciple. He carries her water, he’s her water boy, and if you think she’s bad, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet if you elect him.

Cedrick doesn’t even have the credentials to be a slip and fall ambulance chasing Arnold Ripner. He’ll be worse than Mary Moriarty and it won’t be close.

Let’s see what CrimeWatchMPLS has to say:

Nope. Cedrick Frazier is a Mary Moriarty acolyte and has already been endorsed by Keith Ellison. That tells you everything you need to know. Also, as a Rep in #MNLEG, Frazier chief authored bills involving: -Funding for public radio -Barring landlords from considering criminal record of applicants without jumping through hoops to deny -Reparations -Exclusionary funding for black undergrads only -Weakening felony murder statute -Allowing medical assistance funds to be used for “violence prevention” services -Implementing ranked choice voting

This guy is bad news, very bad news.

He’ll finish what Mary Moriarty started, wrecking what’s left of the criminal justice system in Hennepin County. He’ll be Keith Ellison’s lap dog.

I say he gets in. People here, as I’ve said numerous times, aren’t very bright, definitely not the best America has to offer. Way too many Leftists, and to them, they’re single issue voters, and their single issue is DEI, and Cedrick The Entertainer checks all those boxes.

