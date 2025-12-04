We were told that COVID relief funds would “save small businesses,” “protect workers,” and “keep communities afloat.” Instead, in too many places, they became an open buffet for fraudsters, politically connected nonprofits, and opportunists who learned how to milk a panicked federal bureaucracy.

Minnesota became the poster child of this national disgrace. While families struggled to keep their main streets alive, hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars poured into shell companies, fake meal sites, and organizations that seemed to appear out of thin air—and disappear just as fast. Politicians called it “aid.”

SBA Chief Kelly Loeffler’s order for a full federal investigation into Minnesota’s COVID-era fraud is more than a bureaucratic audit. It’s a test of whether the federal government still has the spine to confront waste, abuse, and taxpayer theft—no matter who committed it, no matter how politically sensitive the networks involved may be.

Rushed, loosely monitored relief programs were ripe for exploitation. The Minnesota scandal didn’t just prove those warnings right—it displayed them in neon lights. Nonprofits flush with cash but short on receipts. Individuals buying mansions, luxury cars, and overseas properties while claiming to “feed the children.” State leaders overstretched, overwhelmed, or simply unwilling to confront what was happening right under their noses.

And yet when Republicans demanded answers, they were smeared as xenophobic, alarmist, or—of course—“politicizing the pandemic.” Convenient labels for people who wanted criticism to disappear.

It didn’t disappear. It exploded.

Loeffler’s move signals a shift back toward the basic principles that once defined American stewardship: accountability, transparency, and respect for the people who actually earn the money Washington spends. Fraud isn’t compassionate. Waste isn’t equity. Corruption isn’t community service.

Taxpayers deserve justice.

Legitimate small businesses—real entrepreneurs who stayed open by sheer grit—deserve vindication.

And Americans deserve a government that enforces the rules with the same energy it showed when it locked down citizens and fined business owners during the pandemic.

