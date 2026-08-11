In a contentious but necessary stand for common sense, the Detroit Lakes School Board voted 4-2 to direct the removal of unauthorized “political” materials including rainbow stickers, flags, posters, and buttons from district facilities. This is a long-overdue return to institutional neutrality and parental primacy in a public school system that exists to educate, not indoctrinate and groom.

Public schools are taxpayer-funded institutions. Their job is reading, writing, math, science, and civic knowledge, not advancing contested social and sexual ideologies. Rainbow stickers and Pride displays are not neutral decorations. They signal endorsement of a sick and twisted worldview on sexuality, gender, and identity that most families reject. When teachers post them, the school effectively takes a side. That is political advocacy, pure and simple. The board’s motion correctly treats these items the same way it would treat partisan campaign signs, abortion advocacy posters, or gun-control banners: as non-school materials that do not belong on classroom doors or hallway walls, nor on the school’s property.

Board members who supported the policy rightly noted that quite a substantial number of parents have already pulled their children from the district precisely because of this kind of messaging. When families feel the schools are pushing values antithetical to their own, that has nothing to do with education whatsoever, enrollment suffers and trust erodes. Neutrality protects all students by refusing to privilege one set of beliefs over another.

For years, progressive activism has treated public schools as captive audiences for social engineering and grooming. Conservative board majorities elsewhere have begun restoring balance, banning political flags, requiring curriculum transparency, and reasserting that parents, not activists or activist teachers, raise children. Detroit Lakes has joined that long overdue correction.

Children aren’t political props. Classrooms are not activism workshops. By clearing out unauthorized political symbols, the Detroit Lakes board has chosen education over ideology. That is exactly what conservative Republicans and every parent who wants schools to stay in their lane should applaud.

Leave a comment