All indications are, Covid mandates will be back, and of course everybody’s favorite, the mask mandate has already reared its ugly head at two universities, a number of businesses, and two hospitals that we know of, and that’s rather shocking given that hospitals should know better.

Masks don’t work, period. We know that from all the scientific studies that have been done post-pandemic, from the CDC to government and private sector researchers. Masks never slowed the spread, protected the wearer, nor did they prevent transmission, that’s now proven science. But did you really need to be told that by “the experts”? No, of course not, not if you have even a small grain of common sense, I knew they didn’t work from the get go. In case you don’t have any cognitive thinking skills, or didn’t get in line when common sense was freely given away, I’ll tell you how I knew.

Lockdowns, shelter at home, no travel, cancel Thanksgiving, business closures, school closures, mandatory masking even inside your own home and guess what? It still spread like wildfire and did not slow the spread one iota. Only an idiot would say masking worked. And they did, and some still do. You can tell who they are, they still wear masks.

And now it all may be coming back, all of it. The government, Biden in particular are considering it, and like I said before, all indications are they will do it. Those people are stupid, and you have to tell them they’re stupid or they’ll never know.

We, the people, can not allow it to ever happen again. Do not comply, resist by force if necessary.

