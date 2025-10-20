Minneapolis Public Schools — the same district that loves lecturing parents about inclusion and anti-racism — has been caught running segregated classrooms in 2025. Yes, you read that right. Segregated.

According to a civil rights complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Education, several Minneapolis high schools offered classes “open to all Black male students” and others “open to all Black female students.” Translation: if you’re not Black, you’re not welcome.

This isn’t rumor. It’s written, in black and white, in the district’s own course guides. And somehow, the bureaucrats who approved it thought it was virtuous. They’ve replaced Jim Crow with “woke crow,” and they expect applause for it.

You can’t make this up.

The complaint calls out the obvious: these classes violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and Title IX of the Education Amendments. Both laws forbid discrimination on the basis of race or sex in federally funded programs. There’s no “equity exception.” You don’t get to discriminate as long as you say the magic word, “diversity.”

Minneapolis Public Schools says all students are “welcome to request any class.” 🤣 Now that’s funny! A little language gymnastics that’s about as subtle and graceful as a bull in a china shop. The keyword of course is, “request.” Oh gawd! “Request.” Don’t even go there. “Request” denied. That’s the reality.

Minneapolis Public Schools has the worst academic performance in the state. Barely one in four students reads at grade level. Math scores are abysmal. The district bleeds students every year because parents are fed up. Instead of fixing those failures, the district is busy dividing kids by skin color. Unreal.

It’s not just Minneapolis. The same poisonous ideas have spread across Minnesota’s education system — from race-based graduation ceremonies to “affinity groups” that tell kids they belong in certain rooms based on skin color. It’s bigotry with a new coat of paint.

If we had real leadership in the Minnesota Department of Education, this nonsense would’ve been stopped the moment it appeared. Instead, silence. Because in the world of woke bureaucrats, the only kind of discrimination that’s still acceptable is the kind they like.

Every student deserves the same opportunity to learn — not one standard for some and another for others. You can’t fix past by repeating it in reverse. The past is what it is, the past, and there is nothing we can do to change it. It just is. All you can do is right the wrong and move forward. That’s it, nothing more. You don’t build unity by teaching kids to see everything through the lens of race.

Minneapolis Public Schools should desegregate these classes immediately, and fire whoever thought this was a good idea. If they refuse, the federal government should cut their funding until they remember what civil rights actually mean.

Minnesota taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund a school system that preaches equality but practices division.

Because segregation — no matter how you spin it — is still segregation.

Like the old saying goes, “you can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig.”

