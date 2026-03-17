When the office of Mary Moriarty declined to charge a suspect accused of vandalizing property during an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis, it sent a troubling, yet very clear message across Hennepin County: accountability now depends on politics.

Police say the suspect was caught spray-painting property during a demonstration opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Vandalism is a crime, and small businesses and taxpayers are the ones who ultimately pay for the damage. Yet prosecutors declined to bring the case forward.

Protest does not grant permission to destroy property. When authorities refuse to pursue clear cases of vandalism, it clearly shows Leftist offenders receive leniency.

The justice system depends on equal application of the law. Once people believe enforcement changes depending on ideology, trust collapses as it has completely in Hennepin County. Businesses, residents, and taxpayers deserve to know the same rules apply to everyone. But they don’t. Not here.

If the law is optional for leftwing political activists, it isn’t really the law at all.

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