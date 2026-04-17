If you want to understand what’s broken in modern prosecution, look no further than Mary Moriarty.

On one hand, she’s aggressively charging a federal agent from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with felony assault over a split-second confrontation on a Minneapolis highway. On the other, she’s spent months publicly criticizing ICE operations, clashing with federal authorities, and signaling open hostility to immigration enforcement itself.

That contrast is the whole story.

Let’s start with what she’s willing to do.

She’ll take a chaotic, fast-moving roadside incident where an agent makes a decision in seconds, and turn it into a felony case. She’ll step directly into a jurisdictional fight with the federal government. She’ll test the outer limits of prosecutorial authority just to make the point that ICE agents, in her view, should be treated like suspects first and officers second.

She has made that crystal clear: there is no “immunity,” no deference, no benefit of the doubt.

Now look at what she’s not doing.

When federal agents were dealing with hostile crowds and so-called “agitators” during recent enforcement operations, even federal guidance warned officers to avoid engaging because of how quickly situations were escalating.

That didn’t happen in a vacuum. It happened because tensions were already boiling over because confrontations, interference, and street-level chaos were part of the environment ICE was operating in.

And where, exactly, has the same prosecutorial fire been directed at the people fueling that chaos?

Where are the headline-grabbing felony charges for those interfering with federal operations? For those escalating confrontations? For those creating the very conditions that force officers into split-second decisions?

Instead, what we’ve seen is something very different:

Public criticism of ICE arrests—even when they involve serious criminal suspects

Repeated clashes with federal investigators rather than cooperation

A consistent posture that treats federal enforcement as the problem, not the environment surrounding it

That’s not balance. That’s alignment.

And it leads to the unavoidable conclusion: this isn’t just prosecution, it’s selection.

Selection of targets. Selection of narratives. Selection of which side gets the full weight of the system and which side gets understanding, explanation, or silence.

Because here’s the reality Moriarty doesn’t seem interested in acknowledging:

Federal agents in these operations aren’t patrolling quiet neighborhoods. They’re stepping into volatile situations shaped by protests, resistance, and at times outright confrontation. They’re told not to engage agitators precisely because things can spiral fast, and when they do, there’s no rewind button.

But now, after the fact, there is a prosecutor ready to slow everything down frame-by-frame and assign criminal intent.

That disconnect is staggering.

It tells every federal officer the same thing: You will be judged in hindsight, not in the moment. You will be second-guessed, not supported. And if the politics line up, you will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the broader environment—the protests, the interference, the escalating tensions—gets treated as context, not accountability.

That’s not justice.

When enforcement becomes politically risky, it becomes weaker. When officers start thinking about prosecutors instead of threats, hesitation creeps in. And when hesitation creeps in, public safety doesn’t get stronger—it gets fragile.

This case isn’t just aggressive.

It’s revealing.

It reveals a system where the loudest message isn’t “follow the law”—it’s “it depends who you are.”

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