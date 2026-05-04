So here we are. Another day, another stunning entry in the ever-expanding anthology titled “Things That Would Be Front-Page Scandals If the Parties Were Reversed.”

This time, we’re told that Minnesota embarrassment and current U.S. Senator Tina Smith flew out to Maine and endorsed an actual Nazi. Graham Platner, a candidate with a conveniently “misunderstood” Nazi-linked tattoo, beliefs, and very questionable morals regarding rape victims is just one of those quirky résumé items.

Of course, we’re assured there’s nothing to see here. Just a harmless misunderstanding. A youthful mistake. A symbol that, in the wrong light, at the wrong angle, after several drinks, might resemble something historically associated with one of the most evil regimes in human history. But let’s not be dramatic!

The media oddly enough isn’t being dramatic about it, in fact, they’re ignoring it completely. Not a peep.

Now imagine, just for a moment, an alternate universe. Stay with me. In this universe, a Republican senator enthusiastically backs a candidate with even a whiff of Nazi-adjacent controversy. Do we think the reaction would be, “Well, he says he didn’t mean it, case closed”? Or would we instead witness a 24/7 cable news marathon, complete with solemn panels, breaking news banners, and phrases like “deeply troubling” and “raises serious questions”?

Silly question. Remember Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s completely fictional and very much manufactured and fertilized with bullshit tattoo snafu? The one with endless hours of news coverage claiming his Christian tattoo’s were really Nazi tattoo’s, and the usual suspects called for his resignation.

Instead, we get a masterclass in narrative gymnastics. The same voices that can detect a problematic dog whistle from three states away suddenly develop acute hearing loss. The same commentators who insist that symbolism matters—deeply, profoundly, and existentially now suggest we all take a deep breath and appreciate the nuance.

Ah yes, nuance. The political equivalent of a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

Let’s be clear: we aren’t confused by this. We’re just tired of being told that standards are absolute, right up until a Democrat gets caught. Tired of watching outrage operate on a sliding scale calibrated to Democrat affiliation. Tired of the idea that accountability is something that only happens to the other side, because Democrats can never do wrong.

And perhaps most of all, tired of being asked to ignore what’s plainly in front of us, because acknowledging it would be… inconvenient to Democrats.

And now we had Tina Smith actively campaign this past weekend for an actual Nazi with an actual Waffen SS tattoo on his chest, a man who basically said women who get raped asked or it, an avowed racist who doesn’t think very highly of blacks (by the way, where is that NAACP outrage?) among a shit load of other vile and disgusting beliefs I will touch on in a post tomorrow.

So no, this isn’t really about one endorsement. It’s about credibility. It’s about whether principles actually mean anything when they’re tested. And it’s about whether the people doing the loudest lecturing are willing to live by the same rules they so eagerly impose on everyone else.

Don’t hold your breath.

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