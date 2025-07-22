This is sickening and it all falls on the DFL and Gov. Tim Walz.

Let’s tell it straight. An axe murderer who was serving four life sentences, three of those consecutively will be released from the penitentiary after serving only 36 years.

Let that sink in.

If there was any real justice in Minnesota, David Brom should have received a death sentence and been executed by now. But alas, Minnesota has no death penalty, so the taxpayers are stuck supporting the worst of the worst. Since there is no capital punishment, someone serving four life sentences with three of them consecutive, you would think there’s no possibility of a murderer ever seeing the light of day and smelling the sweet scent of freedom. But this is Minnesota.

Brom committed the grisly murders of his family members in Rochester, Minn., in February 1988, when he was just 16 years old. At the time of his sentencing, Judge Ancy Morse sentenced Brom to three consecutive life terms, and ordered the fourth life sentence in the murder of Brom’s 14-year-old sister, Diane, to run concurrently to the life sentence in the murder of Brom’s 10-year-old brother, Ricky. In 2023, the Democrat-controlled legislature passed a law, chief authored by Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, banning life in prison for juvenile offenders, which was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz. The law went into effect retroactively, meaning it would also apply to people previously convicted as juveniles and serving sentences over 15 years, making Brom now eligible for parole.

Let’s see now, during the trifecta when the DFL held the senate by one vote (34-33), who would have been the deciding vote? Hang on… (checking notes). Oh yeah! Here we go.

Minnesota State Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, chair of the House Public Safety Committee, released a statement in response to the news of Brom’s pending release:

“You may have seen the news reports that David Brom is scheduled to be released from prison later this month. Brom was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for the brutal murder of his entire family in 1988. His crime was so heinous, so senseless, that he should never be released. Yet under a 2023 law passed entirely by Democrats—the DFL-controlled House, Senate, and Governor’s office—violent offenders like Brom who committed their crimes as juveniles and received consecutive life sentences are now eligible for release after just 30 years. This provision was part of the 2023 Public Safety and Judiciary Omnibus bill (Chapter 52, Article 18), which received zero Republican votes. Let me be absolutely clear: this release is on the Walz Administration and the Democrat majorities in the legislature. Republicans fought against this provision because we believe that victims and public safety must come first—not violent offenders. We respect the rule of law, but laws that allow a family murderer to walk free after three decades are fundamentally broken. The people of Minnesota deserve better—and I will continue fighting to restore common sense and accountability to our justice system.”

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, also released a statement expressing concern:

“The early release of convicted ax murderer David Brom is an unacceptable consequence of the new law passed by Democrats last biennium and signed by Governor Walz, which allows the early release of violent offenders and makes our communities less safe. Now, even a man convicted of brutally murdering his entire family is allowed to go free after just 35 years. This is not justice being served, it is an insult to the memory of his victims. Some crimes are so horrific that real accountability—serving his entire sentence—should be the only option. We must prioritize public safety over leniency for violent criminals. The legislature must act to ensure that our laws reflect the seriousness of such unimaginable crimes.”

Back in the day there used to be such a thing as truth in sentencing. A 10 year sentence meant 10 years. Prisons then were built for punishment, the results spoke for themselves. Much, much lower crime rates and recidivism was at a bare minimum. Couple that with the more frequent use of the death penalty, and society was much safer as a whole.

I don’t care that Brom was 16 at the time. Back in the day you were life sentence, and death sentence eligible at 16. We need to get back to that.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness