Seven Minnesota safety-net hospitals could be at risk of closure
And so it begins
On April 17th I wrote a post entitled, Saving HCMC would be a mistake. Within that piece I wrote this:
First, repeatedly bailing out financially distressed institutions creates moral hazard. If HCMC is rescued without fundamental accountability, it signals to other hospital systems that poor financial management or structural inefficiencies will ultimately be covered by taxpayers.
And here we are.
I told you so.
It didn’t take very long either. And there are more than just those seven waiting for their opportunity for a taxpayer handout as well.
What should we do? That will very soon be the question and the correct answer would be, nothing. Government isn’t in the healthcare business, its job is to govern, period. It needs to stay out of it.
There are many solutions for these hospitals in the private sector such as mergers that could create more options in a smaller network that could very well be successful. Trying to bail out a sinking ship is not the correct answer.
According to the report, the following facilities are at heightened risk of closing or reducing services:
Hennepin Healthcare
Mahnomen Health Center
Range Regional Health Services
Lakewood Health System
St. Gabriel’s Hospital
Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea
LakeWood Health Center
Being on this list does NOT mean all 7 are about to close. It means:
They have high Medicaid exposure
They’re considered financially vulnerable under projected policy changes
They could face:
Service cuts
Department closures
Or full shutdown in worst-case scenarios
Also included is a list of most likely to least likely to close.
1. Mahnomen Health Center
2. LakeWood Health Center (Baudette)
3. St. Gabriel’s Hospital (Little Falls)
4. Lakewood Health System (Staples)
5. Range Regional (Hibbing)
6. Mayo – Albert Lea
7. Hennepin Healthcare (least likely to close, most impactful if it did)
Hospitals and clinics were structurally more sound before government, whether federal or state started meddling. We need to get back to that successful model.