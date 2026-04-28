On April 17th I wrote a post entitled, Saving HCMC would be a mistake. Within that piece I wrote this:

First, repeatedly bailing out financially distressed institutions creates moral hazard. If HCMC is rescued without fundamental accountability, it signals to other hospital systems that poor financial management or structural inefficiencies will ultimately be covered by taxpayers.

And here we are.

I told you so.

It didn’t take very long either. And there are more than just those seven waiting for their opportunity for a taxpayer handout as well.

What should we do? That will very soon be the question and the correct answer would be, nothing. Government isn’t in the healthcare business, its job is to govern, period. It needs to stay out of it.

There are many solutions for these hospitals in the private sector such as mergers that could create more options in a smaller network that could very well be successful. Trying to bail out a sinking ship is not the correct answer.

According to the report, the following facilities are at heightened risk of closing or reducing services:

Hennepin Healthcare Mahnomen Health Center Range Regional Health Services Lakewood Health System St. Gabriel’s Hospital Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea LakeWood Health Center

Being on this list does NOT mean all 7 are about to close. It means:

They have high Medicaid exposure

They’re considered financially vulnerable under projected policy changes

They could face: Service cuts Department closures Or full shutdown in worst-case scenarios



Also included is a list of most likely to least likely to close.

1. Mahnomen Health Center

2. LakeWood Health Center (Baudette)

3. St. Gabriel’s Hospital (Little Falls)

4. Lakewood Health System (Staples)

5. Range Regional (Hibbing)

6. Mayo – Albert Lea

7. Hennepin Healthcare (least likely to close, most impactful if it did)

Hospitals and clinics were structurally more sound before government, whether federal or state started meddling. We need to get back to that successful model.

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